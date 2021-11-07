BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback

Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Well, all the positive momentum of the Saints three-game winning streak vanished in four quarters of play against the Falcons.

The Falcons (4-4) delivered a win over the Saints (5-3), 27-25. Younghoe Koo nailed a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the game.

The Saints trailed 24-6 entering the fourth quarter. They recovered with three touchdowns in the quarter, but it still wasn’t enough.

The three scores, Siemian connected with Marquez Callaway for a 5-yard touchdown, an Alvin Kamara 2-yard TD run, and a Kenny Stills 8-yard touchdown reception.

Trevor Siemian, finished 25-of-41, for 249 yards, and two TD passes.

His counterpart, Matt Ryan went 23-of-30 passing, for 343 yards, with 2 TD passes. Ryan found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run. Ryan hit Olamide Zaccheaus for both TD passes.

The Saints hit the road next Sunday to matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

A new report says the Saints are 'one to watch' among teams expected to pursue Odell Beckham...
Report: Saints ‘one to keep an eye on’ if OBJ becomes free agent Tuesday
The Extra Point blog
The Extra Point Week 9: Start or Sit
New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) is questionable for Sunday. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Jenkins questionable; Montgomery, Granderson out Sunday vs Falcons
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons