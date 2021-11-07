Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Well, all the positive momentum of the Saints three-game winning streak vanished in four quarters of play against the Falcons.

The Falcons (4-4) delivered a win over the Saints (5-3), 27-25. Younghoe Koo nailed a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the game.

The Saints trailed 24-6 entering the fourth quarter. They recovered with three touchdowns in the quarter, but it still wasn’t enough.

The three scores, Siemian connected with Marquez Callaway for a 5-yard touchdown, an Alvin Kamara 2-yard TD run, and a Kenny Stills 8-yard touchdown reception.

Trevor Siemian, finished 25-of-41, for 249 yards, and two TD passes.

His counterpart, Matt Ryan went 23-of-30 passing, for 343 yards, with 2 TD passes. Ryan found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run. Ryan hit Olamide Zaccheaus for both TD passes.

The Saints hit the road next Sunday to matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

