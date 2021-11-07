BBB Accredited Business
St. Charles family impacted by Ida gifted trailer after months sleeping in tents

Hypolite Nazio has been living in tents with his wife and three children ever since Hurricane...
Hypolite Nazio has been living in tents with his wife and three children ever since Hurricane Ida hit the region on August 29.(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A family of five in St. Charles Parish is sleeping warmer after 77 days with no solid roof over their head.

Hypolite Nazio’s family home in Paradis was destroyed during Hurricane Ida.

After weeks of back and forth with FEMA and the state, Nazio says he was understandably skeptical when he received a call offering him a free trailer.

“I got call from someone who said ‘hey, we got a trailer we want to give you’. And my first reaction was...no. This isn’t real,” said Nazio.

“I talked to my wife and she goes ‘OK did you ask how long we get to keep it or when they need it back?’”

Matt Rookard says he noticed a FOX 8 tweet with pictures of the Nazio’s living situation and reached out to find out more.

“It began and ended with the tweet for me. I saw I think there was three pictures,” said Rookard.

“I knew it was your tweet and I think it was three pictures of a kind of tent city they had created.”

Rookard works with the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority which also has a parent non-profit designed to help those in times of dire need.

Nazio, his wife and three kids fit that description.

“Simpler is better right? Go buy a used trailer, use our connections with community organizations to identify needs, and drop it off,” said Rookard.

Nazio says he’s still having trouble processing this kindness his family has been shown but remains true to his faith in God and his faith in humanity.

“I kind of had my doubts about any faith in humanity anymore,” said Nazio.

“That restored all my faith in humanity.”

“The Bible says to worry for nothing. The Bible says God shall provide. And in this case, God definitely provided.”

