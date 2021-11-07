BBB Accredited Business
Iraqi officials: Prime minister survives assassination bid

A photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office shows Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa...
A photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office shows Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, right, as he welcomes Jordan's King Abdullah II before the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership in Baghdad, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.(Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office, via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi government said that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt with an armed drone and is unharmed.

In a statement released early Sunday, the government said the drone tried to hit al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area. Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices.

The security statement released by state-run media said the failed assassination attempt was with “a booby-trapped drone that tried to target his residence in the Green Zone.” It added that he was not harmed and was in good health.

“The security forces are taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt,” it said.

Pro-Iran Shiite militias supporters have been camped outside the Green zone for nearly a month after they rejected the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections in which they were the biggest losers.

