BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Jesuit clinches Catholic League title with a victory over Rummel, 35-10

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jesuit grabbed their first Catholic League title in 10 years after beating Rummel, 35-10.

The Jesuit Blue Jays finished the regular season with an 8-0 record. Jesuit lost to Brother Martin in Week 3, but the LHSAA ruled that game a forfeit. The Crusaders forfeited five games this season according to an LHSAA ruling.

Jack Larrivierre racked up 88 yards on the ground, with three rushing touchdowns. He also threw a TD pass to Jace Larsen.

Geaux Preps has the Jays as a 2-seed in the power rankings. Jesuit will have a bye in the first round of the Division I playoffs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019

Latest News

Jesuit finishes the regular season 8-0
Jesuit wins the Catholic League title after beating Rummel
Melancon scores 4 TD's for the Cardinals.
E.D. White Cardinals beat Lutcher, 28-10
The E.D. White Cardinals are 7-0 in 2021.
E.D. White’s undefeated run gives the Cardinals a high power ranking
Rummel vs Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Jesuit is vying for first outright Catholic League title since 2011