Jesuit clinches Catholic League title with a victory over Rummel, 35-10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jesuit grabbed their first Catholic League title in 10 years after beating Rummel, 35-10.

The Jesuit Blue Jays finished the regular season with an 8-0 record. Jesuit lost to Brother Martin in Week 3, but the LHSAA ruled that game a forfeit. The Crusaders forfeited five games this season according to an LHSAA ruling.

Jack Larrivierre racked up 88 yards on the ground, with three rushing touchdowns. He also threw a TD pass to Jace Larsen.

Geaux Preps has the Jays as a 2-seed in the power rankings. Jesuit will have a bye in the first round of the Division I playoffs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.