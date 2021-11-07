BBB Accredited Business
Keene leads C. Florida past Tulane, 14-10

Tulane loses their seventh game in a row.
Tulane loses their seventh game in a row.(Tulane Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mikey Keene’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Johnson with 5:55 remaining sent Central Florida past Tulane 14-10 on Saturday.

Keene finished 19-for-25 passing (76%) for 229 yards. His first scoring pass was a 15 yarder to Ryan O’Keefe for a 7-0 lead with 2:40 left in the first quarter.

Tyjae Spears’ 8-yard scoring run for Tulane (1-8) with 9:22 left in the third ended a nine-play, 80-yard scoring drive that took 5 1/2 minutes and knotted it at 7-all.

After holding UCF (6-3, 4-2 American Athletic Conference) to a three-and-out, Merek Glover kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Tulane the lead.

Michael Pratt threw for 147 yards for the Green Wave.

