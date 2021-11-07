BBB Accredited Business
LHSAA holds off releasing football playoff brackets due to emergency appeal; final power ratings announced

High School Football
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) was scheduled to release the football playoff brackets on Sunday, Nov. 7, but it was put on hold due to an emergency appeal.

Officials said the appeal was in the Class 3A bracket and affects all brackets, so the brackets will now be released on Monday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. once the appeal is finalized.

The LHSAA did release the classification and division final power ratings on Sunday.

CLASSIFICATION FINAL POWER RATINGS

DIVISION FINAL POWER RATINGS

