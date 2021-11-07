BBB Accredited Business
LSU almost escapes with a victory at Alabama

11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) Photo by University of Alabama(University of Alabama | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers caught the Crimson Tide’s attention early in the contest when they grabbed a lead. Alabama eventually fought back, and squeezed out a narrow victory. The Tigers entered Bryant-Denny Stadium 28.5-point underdogs, they left, thinking what could’ve been.

“I truly thought we were the better team tonight. We just came up a couple of plays short. Wish we would’ve had a better plan on offense, especially in the second half. We had opportunities to score and we didn’t. I take that responsibility. I just wish we put our guys in better positions to win,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

With Coach O out at the end of the season, LSU tried everything to stay in the fight. Even dialing up a fake punt that included a jump pass.

“We tried a fake punt against Auburn, and we came up a bit short, it didn’t work. We knew we were going to run the fake punt at 4th and 5 on the 50. If they gave us a certain defense, I thought we could get it. We called a timeout to make sure everything was clear on what we were doing, and we ran it. Give credit to Coach Mac he put it in, good call,” said Orgeron.

LSU frustrated Heisman contender, Bryce Young, all night in Tuscaloosa. The Tide aren’t accustomed to only scoring 20 points in a game.

“I don’t like that statement there’s nothing to lose. There’s a game to lose, that’s important to us. You know what I mean. We felt we had to blitz. We felt we had to be more diverse on defense. We worked our tails off last week. I got to give Coach Carl credit. He’s an analyst for us. He came up with those third down blitzes. He came up with a couple of those third down blitzes. The one that had the sack fumble. He recommended it, we put it in. I got to give the compliment to the defense. We had an adjustment period. I thought our defensive guys really, really got better in our open date,” said Orgeron.

LSU will need to win two of their final three games to be bowl eligible. They finish with Arkansas, ULM, and Texas A&M. All are home games.

