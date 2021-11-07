Nicondra: Sunny and dry to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spectacular weather continues with lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions across the region. We will see chilly overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s for the next few nights with high temperatures gradually warming into the middle 70s. Rain chances stay low through the week. Friday a strong cold front is expected that could trigger a few showers or storms and temperatures will drop significantly heading into next weekend.

