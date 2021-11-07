BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Sunny and dry to start the week

Expecting a big cold front later in the week
Seasonable temperatures to start the week, and a big cold front moving in for next weekend.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spectacular weather continues with lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions across the region. We will see chilly overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s for the next few nights with high temperatures gradually warming into the middle 70s. Rain chances stay low through the week. Friday a strong cold front is expected that could trigger a few showers or storms and temperatures will drop significantly heading into next weekend.

