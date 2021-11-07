BBB Accredited Business
NOPD says man shot in foot, arrested after exchanging gunfire with officers

Dante Frazier, 42, was shot in the foot and arrested Saturday (Nov. 6) after exchanging gunfire...
Dante Frazier, 42, was shot in the foot and arrested Saturday (Nov. 6) after exchanging gunfire with police in the St. Claude neighborhood, the NOPD said.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man shot in the foot was arrested by New Orleans police Saturday night (Nov. 7), after allegedly exchanging gunfire with officers in the St. Claude neighborhood, the NOPD said.

The department took an unusually long time -- more than 14 hours -- to acknowledge the officer-involved shooting, which it said occurred at 10:39 p.m. at the heavily traveled intersection of St. Claude and Franklin avenues. The NOPD put out no media advisory of the incident Saturday night, and on Sunday morning did not distribute its daily log of major offenses. The first acknowledgement that at least one of its officers shot at the man came via a press release Sunday at 12:55 p.m.

The department identified 42-year-old Dante Frazier as the wounded arrestee.

According to the NOPD, Fifth District officers responded to a report of a man “inside a vehicle with a weapon.” It said officers located the vehicle and ordered the driver to pull into a nearby parking lot and step out. Police said Frazier got out but refused to show his hands and began to flee with a rifle.

“There was an exchange of gunfire between the male subject and the officers as the suspect attempted to evade the officers,” the NOPD press release said.

The police account said a perimeter was set up around the area and that Frazier was apprehended shortly after, found to have sustained a gunshot wound to the foot. The department did not specify whether the injury appeared to be self-inflicted or if Frazier was shot by an officer. He was transported by New Orleans EMS for hospital treatment before being booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail.

Records show Frazier was booked with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. He was awaiting his first court appearance to determine whether bond would be set and in what amount.

Court records show Frazier pleaded guilty to three counts of armed robbery in January 2002, and was sentenced to serve 20 years in state prison. He was permitted to withdraw that guilty plea and had a new trial scheduled in 2004, but again opted to plead guilty. He received a 17-year sentence in April 2004, and the state’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal denied his appeal six weeks later.

It was unclear why Frazier, with that criminal background, had not been booked with being a felon in possession of a firearm in addition to the other accusations filed by police.

The NOPD said that, per department policy, the officer-involved shooting would be examined by its Public Integrity Bureau Force Investigation Team. The department said it would decide later whether footage of the incident recorded by officers’ body-worn cameras and in-car cameras would be released to the public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

