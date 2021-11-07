BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Person fatally shot, second found injured on Lakeshore Drive, NOPD says

Police said a person was fatally shot and another sustained 'superficial wounds' in an incident...
Police said a person was fatally shot and another sustained 'superficial wounds' in an incident early Sunday (Nov. 7) in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified male was found fatally shot and a female was injured early Sunday (Nov. 7) in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD provided few details of the incident, other than to say it was first reported at 12:37 a.m. but not “confirmed” until 12:53 p.m.

Police did not disclose the age or identity of the victim, saying only that he was declared dead at the scene, having sustained “multiple” gunshot wounds.

The NOPD also did not disclose the age or identity of a female they said was found at the same scene, who was “transported for treatment of superficial wounds.”

It was left unclear whether the persons involved were adults or juveniles, whether they were related in any way, and whether the incident was domestic in nature. The NOPD said only that “no additional information is currently available.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019

Latest News

Crusaders finish the regular season 8-0 "on the field"
Brother Martin finishes regular season undefeated "on the field"
Dante Frazier, 42, was shot in the foot and arrested Saturday (Nov. 6) after exchanging gunfire...
NOPD says man shot in foot, arrested after exchanging gunfire with officers
Jesuit finishes the regular season 8-0
Jesuit wins the Catholic League title after beating Rummel
Hypolite Nazio has been living in tents with his wife and three children ever since Hurricane...
St. Charles family impacted by Ida gifted trailer after months sleeping in tents