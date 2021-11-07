Person fatally shot, second found injured on Lakeshore Drive, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified male was found fatally shot and a female was injured early Sunday (Nov. 7) in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD provided few details of the incident, other than to say it was first reported at 12:37 a.m. but not “confirmed” until 12:53 p.m.

Police did not disclose the age or identity of the victim, saying only that he was declared dead at the scene, having sustained “multiple” gunshot wounds.

The NOPD also did not disclose the age or identity of a female they said was found at the same scene, who was “transported for treatment of superficial wounds.”

It was left unclear whether the persons involved were adults or juveniles, whether they were related in any way, and whether the incident was domestic in nature. The NOPD said only that “no additional information is currently available.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.