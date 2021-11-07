Zack: Saintsational Sunday weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chilly starts with beautiful days...that’s how fall is supposed to work around here and that’s exactly the pattern we are stuck in for now.

Morning layers will be needed over the next days as temperatures start in the 40s and 50s but the afternoons will be picture perfect. Highs for Sunday will make it into the middle to upper 60s, followed by low 70s for highs as we move into the new work week. Sunny skies dominate the forecast the next several days.

Looking ahead to the end of this week it does look like we will timing out our next cold front in the Thursday and Friday time frame. I’m thinking this will be another one of those uneventful frontal passages so only a slim chance for a few showers exists with this front. The bigger story will be the cold to follow which could set us up for another sunny weekend but a chilly one at that. Our first frost/freeze could be possible in spots come next weekend.

Just a friendly reminder, daylight saving time ended last night so make sure your clocks are correct. You should be back one hour.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.