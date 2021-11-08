Closing arguments underway in Strain sex crimes case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Closing arguments are underway Monday in the sex crimes trial of former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain.

Prosecutors and Strain’s defense team are wrapping up their cases. Both sides rested their cases on Friday without testimony from Strain.

The former five-time head law enforcement officer was tight-lipped as he entered court on the final day of trial. By early afternoon, his fate will be in the hands of the jury. Strain faces life in prison if convicted on just one of four aggravated rape charges against him. He faces four other charges, including aggravated incest, sexual battery, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

“Jack Strain was the ultimate manipulator,” prosecutor Elizabeth Authement said. “He knew how to keep his victims quiet. An expert predator who thought he could get away with it forever.”

Over the course of the trial, prosecutors called five alleged victims to the stand who say Strain preyed on them and raped them dating back to their childhoods. The first day of the trial was dramatically interrupted when an alleged victim became incensed while recalling his abuse.

“Do you remember that? I want him to stand up and admit it. He’s a coward!” Skip Keen said.

One of the alleged victims, a next-door neighbor, was 10-years-old when he says the abuse began and testified Strain was like a father to him and the abuse often made him awkward and confused. The incidents allegedly happened on hunting trips and family vacations.

Another victim, a relative, alleges Strain raped him in an elevator when the two were visiting a dying family member.

“It’s about time that Mark Finn feels like somebody is going to do something and maybe there’s hope for the future,” Authement continued. “It’s time for all five of these people to get the justice they deserve.”

Finn told jurors he was raped repeatedly between the ages of six and 11 at a pond, in the Strain family barn, as well as their home. He testified that Strain anally raped him to the point that he bled.

“He did this numerous times... all the time in the pond,” Finn testified. “He would tell me ‘don’t say anything you better not go and say anything.’”

Strain was six years older than Finn when the alleged abuse occurred.

The defense team denied the allegations and rested their case quickly Friday without calling any additional witnesses and without Strain testifying himself.

Strain’s wife says she had no knowledge of the allegations and the two of them had very little conversation about it.

