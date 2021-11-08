Diana Ross, Maroon 5 to headline Endymion Extravaganza 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Laissez les bon temp roulez!

The Krewe of Endymion will roll down the streets of New Orleans and into the Caesars Superdome on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022.

Diana Ross and Maroon 5 will headline the Extravaganza along with Party on the Moon, Groovy 7, and The Wiseguys.

