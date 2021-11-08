BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Diana Ross, Maroon 5 to headline Endymion Extravaganza 2022

Diana Ross performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in...
Diana Ross performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New Orleans. And Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami.(AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Laissez les bon temp roulez!

The Krewe of Endymion will roll down the streets of New Orleans and into the Caesars Superdome on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022.

Diana Ross and Maroon 5 will headline the Extravaganza along with Party on the Moon, Groovy 7, and The Wiseguys.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Krewe of Boo
NOPD manpower crisis could affect future events, parade routes
FILE - In this March 8, 2011 file photo, revelers throw beads from the balcony of the Royal...
NOLA mayor: Mardi Gras will roll in 2022, barring any dramatic changes
Mardi Gras and Cantrell MSY vaccine mandates
Cantrell to consider changing Carnival parade routes
Carnival returns to Harahan
Excitement builds in Harahan ahead of Krewe of Kings parade