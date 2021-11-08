BBB Accredited Business
High-speed crash on Chef Menteur Highway claims driver’s life, NOPD says

New Orleans police said a driver was killed Sunday night (Nov. 7) when his car struck another...
New Orleans police said a driver was killed Sunday night (Nov. 7) when his car struck another vehicle and flipped in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A driver was killed after being ejected onto Chef Menteur Highway in a high-speed collision Sunday night (Nov. 7), New Orleans police said.

Police said the crash occurred in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway (at the intersection with Cerise Avenue) around 10:02 p.m.

NOPD traffic fatality investigators determined the driver who was killed was traveling eastbound when he attempted to illegally pass on the right shoulder a car that had stopped to make a right turn onto Cerise. The speeding driver’s white four-door sedan collided with the turning two-door red coupe, causing his car to flip and crash on the roadway.

The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was ejected from his sedan and pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants of his car. Authorities said an autopsy will be conducted to determine whether the driver was impaired at the time of the fatal crash.

Police said the occupants of the coupe that was struck declined treatment from New Orleans EMS.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatalities investigator Edgar Edwards at (504) 658-6205.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

