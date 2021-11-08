Karr, Jesuit, and Ponchatoula among high seeds in LHSAA football playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fight for nine state titles kicks off this Thursday with the LHSAA football playoffs ready to roll.

In Class 4A, Edna Karr is the only school in the FOX 8 viewing area with a 1-seed. Jesuit is holding down the 2-seed in the Division I playoffs. Ponchatoula is the 3-seed in Class 5A.

This Thursday, the Catholic League is front and center. Shaw and St. Augustine meet up at Tad Gormely. Over at Yenni, it’s Holy Cross vs. John Curtis.

Here’s a full lists below of all our local teams in the playoffs.

DIVISION I

(9) Shaw vs. (8) St. Augustine

(10) Holy Cross vs. (7) John Curtis

(11) Brother Martin vs. (6) Rummel

BYES

(2) Jesuit

(5) St. Paul’s

CLASS 5A

(32) Slidell at (1) Zachary

(24) Northshore at (9) West Monroe

(25) Haughton at (8) Chalmette

(28) Covington at (5) Ruston

(21) Hahnville at (12) Benton

(29) West Jefferson at (4) Destrehan

(30) Lafayette at (3) Ponchatoula

(19) East Jefferson vs. (14) John Ehret

(23) H.L. Bourgeois at (10) St. Amant

DIVISION II

(13) Hannan at (4) Liberty

(14) Haynes at (3) Loyola

(11) St. Louis Catholic at (6) Vandebilt Catholic

(10) De La Salle at (7) Teurlings Catholic

BYE

(1) E.D. White

CLASS 4A

(32) Breaux Bridge at (1) Karr

(24) Landry vs. (9) Carver

(25) Plaquemine at (8) Salmen

(28) JFK at (5) Westgate

(29) Pearl River at (4) Northwood

(30) Ellender vs. (3) Easton

(19) Opelousas at (14) South Lafourche

(22) Istrouma at (11) Belle Chasse

(23) Franklinton at (10) Lakeshore

DIVISION III

(10) PJP II at (7) St. Thomas Aquinas

Byes

(3) St. Charles Catholic

(5) Newman

CLASS 3A

(32) Douglass at (1) Sterlington

(24) North Webster at (9) St. James

(20) West Feliciana (13) Jewel Sumner

(30) McDonogh 35 at (3) St. Martinville

(22) Jennings at (11) Bogalusa

(27) Carrol at (6) Lutcher

(23) Kenner Discovery at (10) Jena

DIVISION IV

(10) Country Day at (7) St. Mary’s

CLASS 2A

(32) Independence at (1) Many

(17) East Feliciana at (16) Jewel Sumner

(25) Kentwood at (8) Rosepine

(19) Welsh at (14) South Plaquemines

(27) Delhi at (6) Amite

CLASS 1A

(21) Block at (12) West St. John

