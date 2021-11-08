BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Karr, Jesuit, and Ponchatoula among high seeds in LHSAA football playoffs

The Karr Cougars own four state titles in the last five years.
The Karr Cougars own four state titles in the last five years.(Edna Karr)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fight for nine state titles kicks off this Thursday with the LHSAA football playoffs ready to roll.

In Class 4A, Edna Karr is the only school in the FOX 8 viewing area with a 1-seed. Jesuit is holding down the 2-seed in the Division I playoffs. Ponchatoula is the 3-seed in Class 5A.

This Thursday, the Catholic League is front and center. Shaw and St. Augustine meet up at Tad Gormely. Over at Yenni, it’s Holy Cross vs. John Curtis.

Here’s a full lists below of all our local teams in the playoffs.

DIVISION I

(9) Shaw vs. (8) St. Augustine

(10) Holy Cross vs. (7) John Curtis

(11) Brother Martin vs. (6) Rummel

BYES

(2) Jesuit

(5) St. Paul’s

CLASS 5A

(32) Slidell at (1) Zachary

(24) Northshore at (9) West Monroe

(25) Haughton at (8) Chalmette

(28) Covington at (5) Ruston

(21) Hahnville at (12) Benton

(29) West Jefferson at (4) Destrehan

(30) Lafayette at (3) Ponchatoula

(19) East Jefferson vs. (14) John Ehret

(23) H.L. Bourgeois at (10) St. Amant

DIVISION II

(13) Hannan at (4) Liberty

(14) Haynes at (3) Loyola

(11) St. Louis Catholic at (6) Vandebilt Catholic

(10) De La Salle at (7) Teurlings Catholic

BYE

(1) E.D. White

CLASS 4A

(32) Breaux Bridge at (1) Karr

(24) Landry vs. (9) Carver

(25) Plaquemine at (8) Salmen

(28) JFK at (5) Westgate

(29) Pearl River at (4) Northwood

(30) Ellender vs. (3) Easton

(19) Opelousas at (14) South Lafourche

(22) Istrouma at (11) Belle Chasse

(23) Franklinton at (10) Lakeshore

DIVISION III

(10) PJP II at (7) St. Thomas Aquinas

Byes

(3) St. Charles Catholic

(5) Newman

CLASS 3A

(32) Douglass at (1) Sterlington

(24) North Webster at (9) St. James

(20) West Feliciana (13) Jewel Sumner

(30) McDonogh 35 at (3) St. Martinville

(22) Jennings at (11) Bogalusa

(27) Carrol at (6) Lutcher

(23) Kenner Discovery at (10) Jena

DIVISION IV

(10) Country Day at (7) St. Mary’s

CLASS 2A

(32) Independence at (1) Many

(17) East Feliciana at (16) Jewel Sumner

(25) Kentwood at (8) Rosepine

(19) Welsh at (14) South Plaquemines

(27) Delhi at (6) Amite

CLASS 1A

(21) Block at (12) West St. John

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Brother Martin finishes the regular season officially 3-5.
Brother Martin finishes regular season undefeated “on the field”
Crusaders finish the regular season 8-0 "on the field"
Brother Martin finishes regular season undefeated "on the field"
High School Football
LHSAA holds off releasing football playoff brackets due to emergency appeal; final power ratings announced
Jesuit last won the Catholic League in 2011.
Jesuit clinches Catholic League title with a victory over Rummel, 35-10