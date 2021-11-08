BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Louisiana man goes missing; statewide Silver Alert issued

Family members advised authorities that he apparently walked away from his home in Vivian
Earl Kindley Thompson's family says the 78-year-old Vivian man last was seen at his residence...
Earl Kindley Thompson's family says the 78-year-old Vivian man last was seen at his residence on Front Street. They advised the Caddo Sheriff’s Office that he apparently walked away from home.(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Caddo Parish man.

Earl Kindley Thompson, 78, of Vivian, stands about 5′11″ tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He possibly is wearing khaki pants, a teal green button-down shirt and brown leather slippers. Thompson also might be wearing his prescription eyeglasses.

Thompson’s family members say they last saw him at his residence on Front Street. They advised the Caddo Sheriff’s Office that he apparently walked away from home.

His relatives also confirm that Thompson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment and that all of his medication still is at his residence, according to the Silver Alert.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Thompson to call 911 or call the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.

RELATED:
77-year-old Vivian man with Alzheimer’s reported missing

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the...
Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized

Latest News

Karr is the 1-seed in Class 4A
Edna Karr finishes the 2021 regular season with an undefeated record
Diana Ross performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in...
Diana Ross, Maroon 5 to headline Endymion Extravaganza 2022
NOLA Council budget hearing
NOLA Council budget hearing
Endymion Extravaganza Announcement
Endymion Extravaganza Announcement
Violent weekend in NOLA
Violent weekend in New Orleans