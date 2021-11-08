Man shot early Monday in French Quarter, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot in the French Quarter early Monday morning (Nov. 8), New Orleans police said.

The age and identity of the victim were not disclosed, but the NOPD said the male victim was shot in the thigh at the intersection of Conti and Burgundy streets. Police first learned of the incident at 2:05 a.m., after the wounded man arrived in a private vehicle to a hospital seeking treatment.

Police said no additional information was available.

According to crime data provided by the New Orleans City Council website, there has been a 24.5 percent increase in non-fatal shootings in New Orleans when compared to the same year-to-date total in 2020.

Through Saturday, there had been 417 non-fatal shootings in the city in the first 310 days of the year, compared to 335 non-fatal shootings through the same Nov. 6 date a year earlier.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.