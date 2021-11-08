Nicondra: More sun and seasonable temps

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The spectacular stretch of weather continues with sunny days and cool clear nights. We will continue to see a slow warm up each day as temperatures climb through the low to middle 70s. Night time temperatures will continue to dip into the 40s and low 50s under clear skies until we see more moisture return ahead of our next frontal system late in the week. Look for a small surge in temperatures into the upper 70s low 80s for Thursday into Friday. Some spotty showers and even a thunderstorm or two is possible ahead of the front late Thursday through Friday. Behind the front temperatures dip once again into the 50s and 60s heading into next weekend.

