Overtime Podcast #260 - Falcons Upset Saints in Superdome

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Despite a frantic comeback, the Saints still made one too many mistakes to survive the Falcons, losing 27-25 on a field goal as time expired.

There are two ways to look at it:

1. The Saints were close and the comeback effort is a positive sign of what they’re capable of.

2. The Saints’ mistakes that put them in a 24-6 hole exposed some glaring issues that will prevent them from winning if they don’t improve quickly.

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss those issues and what they saw during some of the game’s crucial moments.

Please subscribe to the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.

To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.

