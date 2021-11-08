Overtime Podcast #260 - Falcons Upset Saints in Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Despite a frantic comeback, the Saints still made one too many mistakes to survive the Falcons, losing 27-25 on a field goal as time expired.

There are two ways to look at it:

1. The Saints were close and the comeback effort is a positive sign of what they’re capable of.

2. The Saints’ mistakes that put them in a 24-6 hole exposed some glaring issues that will prevent them from winning if they don’t improve quickly.

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss those issues and what they saw during some of the game’s crucial moments.

