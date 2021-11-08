BBB Accredited Business
Sonic boom, fireball in the sky a possibility Monday night as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth

By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, you may hear a loud boom or see the sky light up on Monday.

The Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport posted a warning to let residents know not to be alarmed. According to NCBC, the SpaceX capsule is expected to reenter the atmosphere around 9:30pm Monday. When that happens, residents along the coast may see a fireball for 5-10 minutes. A loud sonic boom may also be heard.

Noise alert: Don't be alarmed this evening. LOOK UP TONIGHT AROUND 9:30!🤠 If everything goes as planned it sounds like...

Posted by Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport on Monday, November 8, 2021

The SpaceX Crew-2 mission have been at the International Space Station for the last 200 days and are set to splashdown off the coast of Florida at 10:33 EST on Monday, which is 9:30pm in South Mississippi.

SpaceX’s next crewed launch for NASA will launch the four Crew-3 astronauts to the station on Nov. 10. Liftoff is set for no earlier than 9:03 p.m. EDT (0203 Nov. 11 GMT). Known as Crew-3, the mission will mark SpaceX’s fourth crewed spaceflight and will ferry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and European Space Agency Matthias Maurer on a six-month mission to the space station.

Watch the SpaceX Crew-2 mission return to Earth beginning early Monday afternoon at the link below.

