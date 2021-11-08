BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport

He was on east end of midway when someone armed with handgun shot him in abdomen, police say
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shooting at the Louisiana State Fair in the 3200 block of Pershing Boulevard in Shreveport left a juvenile male fighting for his life, authorities say.

He was on the east end of the midway when someone armed with a handgun shot him in the abdomen around 9:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, according to the major incident report about the shooting.

The wounded juvenile was in life-threatening condition when he was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, authorities say.

At least 14 police units responded to the shooting, after which the State Fair Grounds were evacuated.

A witness on the scene told KSLA News 12 that he saw a group of juveniles together, possibly throwing up gang signs, before the shots rang out.

Police have released no information about a possible suspect. However, they did say that three males had been detained.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Family receives help after Ida
Family receives help after Ida
Falcons vs Saints fans react
Falcons vs Saints fans react
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans...
After Further Review: Five takes from the Saints loss to the Falcons
Police said a person was fatally shot and another sustained 'superficial wounds' in an incident...
Person fatally shot, second found injured on Lakeshore Drive, NOPD says