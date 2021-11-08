BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Young crash victim’s organs donated to 6 people

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Abigail Douglas, a 9-year-old girl who was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash, has had her organs donated to six people, according to her mother.

“She saved six human beings,” Sarah Douglas said in a Facebook post on Monday. “My love; My light.”

According to a screenshot, Abby’s kidneys were donated to a 40-year-old. Her pancreas went to a man in his 40s. Her liver went to a teenage girl. Her heart was donated to a “youth male.” And her vessels were donated via a specific request for a living donation.

The man accused of rear-ending the Douglas’ minivan while under the influence of drugs and alcohol was arrested last Monday after being placed under medical care following the crash. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

RELATED: ‘You destroyed our family;’ Mother of 9-year-old crash victim pens scathing post to suspected drunk driver

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Lunch with Coach O: Arkansas at LSU
Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain has been arrested for rape and incest.
Closing arguments underway in Strain sex crimes case
A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the...
Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized
Diana Ross performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in...
Diana Ross, Maroon 5 to headline Endymion Extravaganza 2022