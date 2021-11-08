BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: More perfect weather for the new work week

Highs will return to the 70s this week.
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Any Monday after a Saints loss to the Falcons is never fun. But this weather certainly will help us handle things a bit more easily this week.

Chilly starts with beautiful days, that’s the weather pattern we’ve enjoyed for the past few days and little will change for the new work week. Highs will return to the low 70s today, making for a gorgeous afternoon. Bright blue skies can be expected as wall-to-wall sunshine rules the day.

Temperatures will moderate as we go through the week, and could climb near 80 by Thursday. That’s mainly because the Gulf will open back up and our next cold front will be knocking on the door. There could be a rain chance with this front, but the overall pattern doesn’t show any type of significant weather concerns for the week.

Yet again, the timing of the upcoming front brings more nice, cool fall air into the region Saturday and Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Seasonable temperatures to start the week, and a big cold front moving in for next weekend.
Nicondra: Sunny and dry to start the week
3 Day Forecast
Zack: Saintsational Sunday weather
Cooler than average temperatures for the southeast in the long range forecast.
Nicondra: More amazing weekend weather
Weekend Forecast
Zack: The sun returns for the weekend