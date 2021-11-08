Zack: More perfect weather for the new work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Any Monday after a Saints loss to the Falcons is never fun. But this weather certainly will help us handle things a bit more easily this week.

Chilly starts with beautiful days, that’s the weather pattern we’ve enjoyed for the past few days and little will change for the new work week. Highs will return to the low 70s today, making for a gorgeous afternoon. Bright blue skies can be expected as wall-to-wall sunshine rules the day.

Temperatures will moderate as we go through the week, and could climb near 80 by Thursday. That’s mainly because the Gulf will open back up and our next cold front will be knocking on the door. There could be a rain chance with this front, but the overall pattern doesn’t show any type of significant weather concerns for the week.

Yet again, the timing of the upcoming front brings more nice, cool fall air into the region Saturday and Sunday.

