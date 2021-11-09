Actor Dean Stockwell dies, known best for ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Battlestar Galactica’

(Gray News) - Actor Dean Stockwell, who portrayed “Al” Calavicci in the popular time-traveling TV series “Quantum Leap,” died on Sunday, multiple media reports say. He was 85.

He died of natural causes at his home, Variety and Deadline reported.

Stockwell was also known for 2000s sci-fi TV series “Battlestar Galactica,” as well as movies “Blue Velvet” “Paris, Texas” and the 1984 version of “Dune.”

Stockwell’s “Quantum Leap” role earned him several nominations for supporting actor in the Primetime Emmys. He also earned an Oscar nomination for supporting actor in 1988′s “Married to the Mob.”

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Leap Day, Feb. 29, 1992, organized by fans of “Quantum Leap,” according to his IMDB page.

He earned awards at the Cannes Film Festival, which he shared with other actors, for “Compulsion” in 1959 and “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” in 1962.

Stockwell’s multi-decade acting career started when he was a child in the 1940s, appearing in films alongside such notables as Frank Sinatra, Gregory Peck and Errol Flynn.

He was born March 5, 1936, in North Hollywood, California, as Robert Dean Stockwell. His father was actor Harry Stockwell and his brother, who died in 2002, was actor Guy Stockwell.

In later years, Stockwell, who retired from acting in 2015, turned to a career in art.

He is survived by two children.

