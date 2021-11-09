Bruce: Dry with a gradual warming trend-Then colder air arrives late week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our stretch of dry skies will continue through Wednesday as temps gradually warm into the mid to upper 70s and near 80° briefly Thursday ahead of a strong cold front.

Today is another beautiful day. A chilly morning will gives way to a perfect afternoon, with pleasant temperatures and lots of sunshine. But we won’t see those deep blue skies for much longer, as upper-level clouds will start to filter out the sun through the day today. Highs top out in the mid- to upper-70s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, before we see our next rain chance and cold front enter the picture on Veteran’s Day Thursday. The rain potential with this front looks pretty weak, with just a few showers possible. Highs will surge to 80 ahead of the front. But behind it, it’s back to the chilly, fall weather.

Bruce: After a brief warming trend topping out near 80° early Thursday, temps will tumble late Thursday and get cooler and cooler as we head into late week and the weekend. Another great fall feeling weekend is ahead. pic.twitter.com/JXdLo8fFip — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 9, 2021

Next weekend’s highs will fall back into the 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s by Sunday. The sunny skies will return as well.

