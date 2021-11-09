BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Dry with a gradual warming trend-Then colder air arrives late week

Gradual warm-up then colder late week
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our stretch of dry skies will continue through Wednesday as temps gradually warm into the mid to upper 70s and near 80° briefly Thursday ahead of a strong cold front.

Today is another beautiful day. A chilly morning will gives way to a perfect afternoon, with pleasant temperatures and lots of sunshine. But we won’t see those deep blue skies for much longer, as upper-level clouds will start to filter out the sun through the day today. Highs top out in the mid- to upper-70s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, before we see our next rain chance and cold front enter the picture on Veteran’s Day Thursday. The rain potential with this front looks pretty weak, with just a few showers possible. Highs will surge to 80 ahead of the front. But behind it, it’s back to the chilly, fall weather.

Next weekend’s highs will fall back into the 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s by Sunday. The sunny skies will return as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

