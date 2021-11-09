Budget hearings begin at city hall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city council kicked off budget hearings on the mayor’s proposed spending plan for 2022.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell has proposed a $1.4 billion operating budget which includes $652 million from the city’s general fund and millions from the federal government. Cantrell also wants a capital or construction budget of $1.3 million.

And she has proposed almost $94 million for the New Orleans Police Department.

Additionally, the mayor seeks to increase the sanitation department’s budget by $8.9 million or a 31.61% increase from 2021, according to her administration.

City Council President Helena Moreno questioned City Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano during the meeting.

“What efficiencies are you really looking forward to implementing coming up in 2022?” asked Moreno.

“So, I think where we’re really going to see success everywhere; from public safety to our internal agencies are the force multipliers through technology and how we’re leveraging those. We’re finally at a place where we have systems that talk; systems that can collect data, it’s just how we’re using those data, that data to better enhance whatever services may be depleted as a course of manpower reduction,” said Montano.

Some city council members also asked administration officials about ongoing complaints about so-called pop-up businesses that are not remitting sales taxes to the city or getting permits and licenses.

Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen represents New Orleans East on the council.

“Our work is to clean up District E, to attract development, to really get people to invest into the community but if we have ongoing nuisances like this where people are setting up shop on the street, we’re not going to be able to really attract the big investor to come to the area,” said Nguyen.

Romy Samuel, the Finance Department’s Collector of Revenue says the city is working to address the problem.

“Certain people will pop up and it’s repeat offenders and you want to send a message that it can’t be tolerated because it could potentially a public safety issue, so that’s what we need to consider as well, putting some things on the books that may deter that type of behavior,” she said.

The council must pass a budget for next year by December 1.

