Duncan: The Saints need to make a run for Odell Beckham Jr.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but someone has to: The Saints need to make a run for Odell Beckham Jr.

If there’s a way to sign the former Newman and LSU star, they need to make it happen.

I probably wouldn’t have said that a month ago. But now, after hearing about the season-ending setback to Mike Thomas’ foot and watching the Saints’ pop-gun offense struggle on a weekly basis, I’m definitely on board.

It just makes too much sense. OBJ and the Saints are a perfect pairing.

The Saints are desperate for a No. 1 wide receiver. And Beckham Jr.’s speed and elusiveness would nicely complement the skill sets of Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Harris.

Beckham Jr., meanwhile, gets a chance to return home, become a conquering hero and potentially lead the Saints to the Super Bowl. He’d bring some much-needed juice and swagger to the Saints offense, a receiving version of Alvin Kamara.

It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Look, I know OBJ can be a major diva at times. And he carries with him more baggage than American Tourister.

But I’m confident Sean Payton and the Saints’ strong locker room culture would keep him on his best behavior in New Orleans.

In my opinion, he’s well worth the risk. The pros far outweigh the cons, especially with the Saints in playoff contention and Thomas out for the year.

And if the Saints can land OBJ, it would eclipse the Callaway Hail Mary as their best catch of the season.

