JPSO deputy sustains head injury in altercation at Harvey gas station

A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was reported injured Tuesday (Nov. 9) at a gas...
A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was reported injured Tuesday (Nov. 9) at a gas station at 800 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was rushed to a New Orleans hospital Tuesday (Nov. 9) with an apparent head injury, according to the agency.

A JPSO spokesman told Fox 8 the officer was hurt when he fell or was pushed from atop an SUV he had climbed on to confront a suspect causing a disturbance at a Shell gas station at 800 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey. The deputy sustained an injury to the back of his head when he tumbled off the vehicle.

There was no immediate word on the deputy’s condition.

A dispatcher summoned units to the gas station with an urgent signal of “officer down” at 10:09 a.m.

Deputies quickly closed on- and off-ramps in the vicinity to hold traffic at bay so the deputy could be rushed to University Medical Center, the area’s top local trauma hospital. The ambulance departed the scene with the injured deputy at 10:23 a.m.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

