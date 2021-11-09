LSU to officially unveil Dale Brown Court against Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dale Brown Court will be officially unveiled inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center when the LSU Men’s Basketball team takes on the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, Jan. 4, tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Dale Brown Court won’t appear on the floor until the official unveiling the night of the Kentucky game. Coach Brown asked that the court be unveiled against the Wildcats

Both the LSU Men’s and Women’s basketball teams will open their 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with Kim Mulkey making her much anticipated debut as they host Nicholls State at 11 a.m.

Will Wade and company will then take the court later tonight when they take on Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m.

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to name the basketball court after the longtime LSU coach in September.

