BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU to officially unveil Dale Brown Court against Kentucky

FILE: The LSU men's basketball team prepares to take on Sam Houston State at the Pete...
FILE: The LSU men's basketball team prepares to take on Sam Houston State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. without head coach Will Wade on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dale Brown Court will be officially unveiled inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center when the LSU Men’s Basketball team takes on the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, Jan. 4, tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Dale Brown Court won’t appear on the floor until the official unveiling the night of the Kentucky game. Coach Brown asked that the court be unveiled against the Wildcats

Both the LSU Men’s and Women’s basketball teams will open their 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with Kim Mulkey making her much anticipated debut as they host Nicholls State at 11 a.m.

Will Wade and company will then take the court later tonight when they take on Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m.

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to name the basketball court after the longtime LSU coach in September.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the...
Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized

Latest News

Tulane MBB: Jaylen Forbes on year 2
More experience should boost Tulane basketball in 2021
LSU guard Tiara Young (2)
LSU Board of Supervisors approves Mulkey contract, increasing price of women’s basketball tickets
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
‘I’m home’ - Kim Mulkey speaks for first time as head coach of women’s basketball team
Kim Mulkey does an impression of LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron as she visits the LSU...
WATCH: Kim Mulkey’s Coach O impression
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Juan’s World: Welcoming Home a Legend