Manning family signs on to promote Caesars Sportsbook

From left, Peyton, Archie, Eli and Cooper Manning have signed on to do promotional work for...
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ First Family of Football has signed on to do promotional work for Caesars Sportsbook, the sports betting company announced Tuesday (Nov. 9).

Former Saints quarterback Archie Manning and his famous sons Peyton, Eli and Cooper will do promotional appearances, advertisements and host live events for Caesars Sportsbook, which opened Oct. 31 inside the Harrah’s New Orleans casino and is expanding to other locations across the country where legal sports wagering has been approved.

Terms of the promotional deal were not disclosed. But in a written statement, Caesars Entertainment described it as a “historic, first-of-its kind partnership” between a sports betting company and an iconic sports family.

“This isn’t the typical partnership between a sports betting company and major talent,” Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Digital, said in the statement. “We’re welcoming the most acclaimed family in football history ... and we’re honored to partner with such a prestigious group.”

The agreement calls upon the Mannings to lend “their creativity and expertise as advisers,” along with serving as prominent ambassadors for the company and what it called its “focus on responsible gaming.”

“We know Caesars has a lot of fun initiatives planned,” Peyton Manning said in the statement. “They place a strong emphasis on community impact, and we appreciate their support of causes that are important to us.”

Caesars Sportsbook is currently operating in 20 states and jurisdictions, 14 of which are mobile-only. The company is the exclusive odds provider for ESPN and CBS Sports.

