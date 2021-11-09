Parade of cold fronts this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first of a couple of cold fronts will arrive on Thursday. There will be a little rain with the front but not much is expected. Temperatures will drop just a few degrees on Friday ahead of a much stronger front that will arrive by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be cold but sunny and temperatures will be in the 50s most if not for all of the day. By Sunday morning there could be a chance for frost north of the lake.

Yet another cold front will arrive on Monday to keep the cool conditions going into early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.