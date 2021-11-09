St. John first-responders look back putting it all on the line for rescues after Hurricane Ida

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - In the hours before, during, and after Hurricane Ida, first responders were forced to make repeated, difficult, life-saving decisions.

Despite rescuing hundreds of people, St. John the Baptist Parish search and rescuers remember trying to save a man trapped under a tree for 13 hours.

St. John Parish first responders sat back and listened to desperate calls for help as Hurricane Ida’s relentless winds and rain pounded southeast Louisiana for hours.

Terror and fear was on the other end of the line.

By 5 p.m., the winds picked up, keeping emergency responders inside as Ida’s eyewall edged closer to LaPlace.

The call of a man trapped under a tree was only a short distance from the parish’s emergency operations center.

The department’s tower camera showed the deteriorating conditions. Maj. Tanner Mangano and fire rescuers decided they had to go on a life-saving mission.

Long-time colleague and search and rescue captain Capt. Chip Wale remembers the high-risk rescue from the other side of the radio.

The risk was too great and they left the man trapped under the tree. Mangano still struggles with the guilt of leaving him behind.

“I would’ve gladly stayed in there through the storm hand-in-hand with him and wouldn’t think twice about it,” Mangano said. “But I know what we’re responsible for. I know what my position requires of me. It means to make this difficult decision and those are decisions that will stay with you for the rest of your life.”

“It’s not easy to leave someone behind,” Wale said. “No one likes to tell the story because of that. You don’t have a choice.”

“I ran inside real quick to use the bathroom and as I was walking back out,” said Nathaniel Moss, the man under the tree. “That’s when this tree fell through the trailer and ‘boom’... it got me!”

Moss made it, spending thirteen hours in the driving wind and rain, his foot pinned under a massive tree.

“When it actually hit me, I realized I’m actually stuck under here,” Moss said. “That’s when life got real to me like, “hey, I hope I get from under here’.”

He remembers screaming for help, alerting his neighbor, his dad, and uncle to try and help.

They tried using a floor jack, hoping to lift the tree off just enough, but it didn’t budge.

His only hope; that someone would answer his 911 calls before the worst of Ida.

“I was scared but when I saw them get there it was like a sigh of relief,” Moss said. “They were trying to cut the tree, trying to get me out, and that’s when I guess they got a call they had to leave.”

After a few hours, Moss said he lost feeling in his foot and leg but his family stayed by his side, keeping him calm even when the floodwaters started rising.

“I was laying on my stomach when the water came up right here,” Moss said. “That’s the highest it actually got and in at that time I was worried about an alligator grabbing me.”

By the early morning hours, emergency responders knew there were hundreds across the parish in dire need, including moss, still trapped.

“I said there’s no telling what’s out there,” Moss said. “You could literally have Godzilla on the other side of Airline Highway and we won’t see.”

“I made the decision that we had to start saving people,” said Sheriff Mike Tregre. “The winds were still screaming but we started hitting the streets. We started giving them assignments. We had airboats out, rescue boats out, and officers hit the streets and started rescuing people.”

“You saw people working for the greater good,” Wale said.

We rescued about 800 people with the fire department and no loss of any lives at all,” Tregre said.

“They cut the tree up and off me and they pulled me out of here on a four-wheeler and drove me on a four-wheeler all the way to River Parish Hospital,” said Moss.

Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures: one, a tale of a dedicated public servant, grappling with an attempted rescue...the other, a test of faith, grit, and survival...

“I can’t sleep,” Moss said. “I look over at the pictures and video of the tree and I just constantly hear the sound in my ear the loud noise… but I think about it every day.”

Both men, forever changed overnight.

Moss says he has nerve damage in his foot but is able to walk and attends multiple doctor’s appointments.

Tregre says of the hundreds of people saved after the storm, there was no major injury or loss of life.

