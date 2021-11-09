Strain victim ecstatic over guilty verdict, seeking civil judgment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An attorney for one of Jack Strain’s abuse victims is moving forward with placing liens on the former sheriff’s property in an effort to secure money for his client.

A unanimous jury found Strain guilty on all counts, including aggravated rape and incest. Strain now faces a life sentence. The sentencing hearing will be in January.

Five victims testified against the former sheriff including Mark Finn, who told FOX 8 by phone that he’s relieved to know Strain can never hurt anyone again.

“When he heard the verdict he jumped on the table and started screaming,” said Finn’s friend Robin Galloway.

Finn, an inmate in the St. Tammany jail who says Strain began abusing him at the age of six, hired attorney Tony LeMon to pursue civil damages.

At trial, a counselor testified that the damage Strain did to Finn is severe. The counselor said Finn has one of the most severe cases of PTSD he has ever seen, and LeMon says Strain should pay for that.

“Five or six years of rape which was weekly or several times a week... that can create serious mental trauma,” LeMon reiterated.

LeMon says they have placed a lien on 20 pieces of Strain’s property, some of which were acquired with tax money.

“We are in the midst of a battle with Mr. Strain and his lawyers,” LeMon said.

