Three shot on Bienville, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot on Tuesday just after 2 p.m., according to New Orleans Police.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Bienville Street on Nov. 9, police say.

Two people arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. A third victim was transported by EMS. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Details are limited at this time.

CRIMETRACKER

