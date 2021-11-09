BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Three shot on Bienville, NOPD says

Three people were shot on Bienville Street, NOPD says.
Three people were shot on Bienville Street, NOPD says.(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot on Tuesday just after 2 p.m., according to New Orleans Police.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Bienville Street on Nov. 9, police say.

Two people arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. A third victim was transported by EMS. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Details are limited at this time.

CRIMETRACKER

JPSO sergeant sustains head injury in altercation at Harvey gas station

Two men carjacked while unloading groceries on Bourbon Street

Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019
A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the...
Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized

Latest News

Chilly weekend ahead
Parade of cold fronts this week
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before an NFL football game...
REPORT: OBJ prioritizing Packers, postseason contenders
A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was reported injured Tuesday (Nov. 9) at a gas...
JPSO sergeant sustains head injury in altercation at Harvey gas station
NOPD is looking for this man, captured on a dashboard camera, who is accused of carjacking two...
Two men carjacked while unloading groceries on Bourbon Street