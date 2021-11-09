Three shot on Bienville, NOPD says
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot on Tuesday just after 2 p.m., according to New Orleans Police.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Bienville Street on Nov. 9, police say.
Two people arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. A third victim was transported by EMS. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Details are limited at this time.
CRIMETRACKER
