Two men carjacked while unloading groceries on Bourbon Street

NOPD is looking for this man, captured on a dashboard camera, who is accused of carjacking two...
NOPD is looking for this man, captured on a dashboard camera, who is accused of carjacking two people who were unloading groceries on Bourbon Street.(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent and Natasha Robin
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect accused of carjacking two men on Bourbon Street.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the two men were unloading groceries from their SUV when the suspect approached them and demanded their vehicle at gunpoint. The victims complied and the suspect fled in their white Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the corner of Bourbon Street and Esplanade Avenue.

The vehicle was later recovered in the Seventh District.

The suspect was captured on the vehicle’s dashboard camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized

‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers

Man shot early Monday in French Quarter, police say

