Zack: Warming trend continues; another cold front late week

Highs will make it into the middle to upper 70s today.
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - They say all good things must come to an end but this beautiful weather doesn’t seem to want to end.

It’s going to be another gorgeous day on this Tuesday. A chilly morning will give way to a perfect afternoon with pleasant temperatures and lots of sunshine. I will note we won’t see those deep blue skies for much longer as upper level clouds will start to filter out the sun through the day today. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday before we see our next rain chance and cold front enter the picture on Veteran’s Day Thursday. The rain potential with this front looks pretty weak as just a few showers are possible. Highs will surge to 80 ahead of the front but behind it, it’s back to the chilly, fall weather.

Come next weekend highs will fall back into the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s by Sunday. The sunny skies will return as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

