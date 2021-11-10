BBB Accredited Business
1 dead, ‘multiple’ victims wounded Tuesday night in St. Charles Parish shooting

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said one person was killed and 'multiple' others...
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said one person was killed and 'multiple' others wounded in a shooting in Killona, La., on Tuesday night (Nov. 9).(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KILLONA, La. (WVUE) - One person was killed and “multiple” others wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in St. Charles Parish.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office provided few details about the incident since a Facebook post nearly 12 hours ago, and did not immediately respond to messages Wednesday morning.

In the social media post, the sheriff’s office said one person was killed and “it appears that there were multiple gunshot victims.” The ages, conditions and identities of additional victims were not disclosed.

The agency said it also was investigating a traffic crash on River Road in Luling, which it said “occurred as one of the victims attempted to commute to a local area hospital for treatment.”

Killona is a “census-designated place” that reported a population of 724 in 2020.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

