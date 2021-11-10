BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Baton Rouge resident that attended Astroworld music fest recalls scenes of disaster

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Tx. (WVUE) - Tonight several victims of the Astroworld Festival Tragedy are in critical condition.

The youngest is nine-year-old Ezra Blount.

He’s dealing with injuries to his heart, liver, lungs, and brain.

Tonight he’s being treated at Texas Children’s Hospital in an induced coma.

Baton Rouge native Coleman Perret survived the event unharmed.

He says he’s thankful he didn’t witness any deaths.

Perret remembers a raucous atmosphere at the beginning of the concert.

“I know that rap shows have a little bit of an aggressive crowd but it was pretty toxic from the start,” Perret said. “And during Travis’s set, no one cared what was happening and you can see from the videos everyone had their phones out too and were recording the entire time.”

Coleman Perret says their condolences are with those victims and their families.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the...
Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019

Latest News

A blue roof installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers covers the exposed part of the roof a...
Insurance agents fear rising homeowners insurance as companies leave Louisiana
Insurance company leaving Louisiana
Insurance company leaving Louisiana
Baton Rouge native recalls tragedy at Astroworld Music Festival
Baton Rouge native recalls tragedy at Astroworld Music Festival
City Council races are on the November 13 ballot.
Six compete to represent the lower 9th ward and New Orleans on the city council