Blighted Bywater Naval Base could see new purpose soon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neighbors heard new developments Tuesday in the future of the long-blighted naval base causing safety concerns in the Bywater.

There have been several proposed projects that have fizzled out over the years, but this most recent proposal lead by well-known New Orleans developer, Joe Jaeger, is well underway and picking up steam.

“There’s things going on in there you really don’t want to be part of,” John Guarnieri, Bywater Neighborhood Association President said.

The Navy closed its historic 1900′s compound 10 years ago and handed it off to the city in 2013.

“It really is not a safe property right now,” Guarnieri said. “There are raves there, they’ve found bodies there, there’s drug dealers, police don’t want to go in. There’s been movie shoots there.”

Since then, it’s fate, much like other vacant buildings across the city, seemed to be wrapped up in bureaucracy and sealed by inaction.

“Everybody’s pretty much ready to see something happen because with that size property, it could be a huge economic boost for the neighborhood and to the city,” Guarnieri said.

Guarnieri and his neighbors heard from the development team, lead by Joe Jaeger, looking to build affordable workforce housing and retail space on the 25 acre site, also allowing for community access to the waterfront again.

“There’s momentum in a way we haven’t seen before,” Jeffrey Schwartz, New Orleans Director of Economic Development said.

The team is submitting for Housing and Urban Development financing this month hoping to hear back in the next two months, while also working on backup lenders.

Jaeger says they have also removed over 700 tires dumped in the building and is providing 108 hours of security details a week because quite a few people have taken up residence in the buildings and on the property.

We saw at least six people exit and enter while we were there on foot and on bikes as well as in cars.

“We put up fences a number of times, we’ve welded the building shut a number of times, we’ve swept the building with 30 to 40 police a number of times,” Jaeger said.

Jaeger says there’s no way to really secure the place until activity starts to happen, but some neighbors weren’t concerned with the building’s occupants as much as the outside safety hazards to passersby, which Jaeger says he will look into.

Jaeger says the condition of the site will be changing in the next several months

“We can’t do anything but be patient, because whenever it gets done, it’s going to be a really good thing,” Guarnieri said.

Jaeger says neighbors will start seeing a new gate and property clean up within the next few weeks, then comes the removal of interior content at some point.

Although, there is no definitive timeline on construction.

