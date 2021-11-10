BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Warmer to colder over the next 3 days

Big weather changes to wrap up the week
Big weather changes to wrap up the week
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have some big weather changes over the next 3 days as we warm up ahead of our first of 2 cold fronts. Warmer today and Thursday with a spotty shower, then the bottom drops as an early winter feel arrives.

Highs today will climb into the upper 70s in most locations, with a mixture of sun and clouds expected. Rain chances stay near zero for today.

We’ll have a small rain chance on Veterans Day Thursday, as a cold front gets close but slows as it approaches. About a 30 percent coverage of spotty showers is expected, with the better chances coming north of the lake. Ahead of this front, it will be quite warm. The high for Thursday could hit 80 degrees.

Friday is when this front will get another push from the north, leading to periods of clouds and maybe a shower or two. The bigger story happens Friday night, as the skies clear and colder air moves in. Come this weekend, we will see highs struggling to get out of the 50s, and we’ll feel a chilly breeze. By Sunday and perhaps Monday, areas away from tidal lakes will need to watch for a widespread frost. Even though it will be chilly this weekend, it’s looking bright and sunny.

