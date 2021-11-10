By the Numbers: Odd stats heading into week 10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Before the Saints head into Nissan Stadium to face the Derrick Henry-less Titans at noon on Sunday, here’s a look behind the action with some numbers, stats, and all-around fun facts that make this matchup what it is:

16th meeting between Saints and Titans

All-time, the Oilers/Titans lead the series 8-6-1

Since being renamed in 1999, the Titans are 4-2 vs. the Saints

The Saints have won the last two contests at Nissan Stadium

This is the second straight meeting that Derrick Henry has not played in

In the last meeting, there were a combined 12 punts for 543 total yards

First time since 2003 that the Saints will face the Titans with a QB not named Drew Brees

Saints haven’t lost in Nashville since 2003

In Trevor Siemian’s one start against the Titans in 2016, he completed 35 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown, the Broncos lost that game 13-10

Trevor Siemian has never faced off against Ryan Tannehill

Siemian has not started a game against an AFC opponent since Week 15, 2017

Saints have a 42-21 record in the month of November since 2006 under Sean Payton

