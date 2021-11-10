BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

By the Numbers: Odd stats heading into week 10

Titans host Saints
Titans host Saints(WVUE (custom credit))
By Vasilios Nikolaou
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Before the Saints head into Nissan Stadium to face the Derrick Henry-less Titans at noon on Sunday, here’s a look behind the action with some numbers, stats, and all-around fun facts that make this matchup what it is:

  • 16th meeting between Saints and Titans
  • All-time, the Oilers/Titans lead the series 8-6-1
  • Since being renamed in 1999, the Titans are 4-2 vs. the Saints
  • The Saints have won the last two contests at Nissan Stadium
  • This is the second straight meeting that Derrick Henry has not played in
  • In the last meeting, there were a combined 12 punts for 543 total yards
  • First time since 2003 that the Saints will face the Titans with a QB not named Drew Brees
  • Saints haven’t lost in Nashville since 2003
  • In Trevor Siemian’s one start against the Titans in 2016, he completed 35 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown, the Broncos lost that game 13-10
  • Trevor Siemian has never faced off against Ryan Tannehill
  • Siemian has not started a game against an AFC opponent since Week 15, 2017
  • Saints have a 42-21 record in the month of November since 2006 under Sean Payton

We’ll be back next week with some more numbers as the Saints visit the city of brotherly love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the...
Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019

Latest News

Tennessee is riding a 5-game winning streak. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Saints open as 2.5-point underdogs to the Titans
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before an NFL football game...
REPORT: OBJ prioritizing Packers, postseason contenders
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against...
Duncan: The Saints need to make a run for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham, Jr. was waived by the Browns on Monday.
Duncan: The Saints need to make a run for OBJ