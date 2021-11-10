BBB Accredited Business
Covington man in ‘stable’ condition following stabbing, police say

Police found the man, who had suffered multiple stab wounds in the torso area, at the...
Police found the man, who had suffered multiple stab wounds in the torso area, at the intersection of North Taylor Street and Schoultz Drive.(Covington PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington man is in stable condition after being found lying in a street suffering from multiple stab wounds early Wednesday morning, police say.

Police found the man, who had suffered multiple stab wounds in the torso area, at the intersection of North Taylor Street and Schoultz Drive.

Upon arrival, officers immediately rendered aid until fire units and Acadian Ambulance arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Covington PD’s Criminal Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation and they are asking the public to call 985-892-8500 if they have any information related to the stabbing.

