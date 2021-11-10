BBB Accredited Business
Dusty road leaves Independence residents frustrated

Residents frustrated about conditions on West Fontana Road in Independence, La.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - A dusty road has several residents in Independence furious with their parish leaders. 

Semi-trucks come and go up and down West Fontana Road and leave behind massive clouds of dust that linger in people’s homes.

“We have senior citizens and older folk that live down here and kids. Even one of my grandchild’s got breathing problems and I’m feeling the effects from this,” Harold Mcainaley, who lives on the street, told WAFB.

The trucks come down the road to bring their loads to a gravel pit located toward the end of the street. Harold says he must dust his home two to three times each morning and afternoon.

“I know it can’t be healthy for us. I know for a fact you ain’t supposed to breathe this stuff in every day. All in my house is dirt and dust all over the furniture everywhere,” Harold added.

Right down the road, Frank Garon says he’s had the same issue.

“Well, the trucks as you can see, I mean what you’re seeing right now is minor really compared to what it’s normally like. And he’s driving kind of slow because I imagine he figures he’s on camera,” Garon said.

But the dust is not their only problem. Another large concern folks out here have is how fast these trucks move along this road right across the street from a recreational park where often there’s a lot of kids.

“So, I was told by the sheriff’s department the speed limits 35 mph. I was told they can go 40 mph. So, in other words, a dump truck loaded can round this curb at 40 mph and it’s gonna wind up killing somebody at the ballpark and when that happens everybody’s gonna want to do something,” Frank explained.

Parish President Robby Miller released this response:

Response from Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller.
But the folks we spoke with today, say a year of this is far too long.

