Frustrated sheriff begs for public help after deadly street violence leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne pleaded with the public to help stop a rash of street violence by groups that have plagued his parish and neighboring communities after one person was killed and four others injured in a shooting outside of a store.

Derzell “Zelly” Washington, 29, was killed Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a store in the small community of Killona. The victims included a man and a woman who are both at University Medical Center in critical condition. Another man suffered injuries and is listed in stable condition.

A 14-year-old boy was also shot. His father attempted to drive him to an area hospital, but crashed on River Rd. in Luling. First responders were able to get the child to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

The father and other children in the car suffered minor injuries.

“There is not a whole lot of information. We don’t know how many shooters were involved,” a visibly frustrated Champagne said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. He said witnesses said the number could be anywhere from one to three.

The sheriff blamed the shooting on an ongoing, multi-parish feud between groups or possible gangs from St. Charles, St. John and St. James parishes.

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting outside of a St. Charles Parish store. (WVUE)

The sheriff said witnesses are not coming forward. He said these violent encounters, while not always as serious, have happened 10 or 12 times recently. He doesn’t understand why the public is reluctant to come forward with more information.

He said investigators can hear people at the crime scene talking about taking revenge on possible perpetrators, but no one will release names or video to police.

“Frankly, I don’t think this is the last one, in fact I know it’s not the last one,” Champagne said. “I don’t see it stopping anytime.”

Officers tried to get surveillance video from the store where the shooting happened, but the cameras were possibly damaged by Hurricane Ida.

“This was retribution,” the sheriff said. He said the time for police speculation is over and he wants someone to come forward to police or Crimestoppers with information about the crime. The sheriff’s department hears a list of the same names coming up as possible criminals, but there’s nothing concrete.

Investigators are going door-to-door in an effort to gather any evidence.

“People know, they know how they did it, what kind of vehicle they were in. They need to come forward,” Champagne said.

He said drugs are at the core of the violence and these are not just random acts of violence.

The man who was killed was shot at least three times in the back, and they believe he was the target.

Officers are flooding the areas where they see the most critical activity, but the activity dies down and pops up in other parishes or communities. Again, he said the actions of these groups seems related.

“It’s frustrating,” Champagne said.

