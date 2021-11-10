BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Kamara did not practice for Saints

Four Saints players did not practice Wednesday.
Alvin Kamara missed practice for Saints Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Alvin Kamara missed practice for Saints Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)(Associated Press)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed practice Wednesday with an apparent knee issue. Kamara has been the Saints best and most reliable offensive weapon this season. He leads the team in receptions, rushing yards and touchdowns.

Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) and Payton Turner(shoulder) also missed practice as they prepare for the Titans.

Ty Montgomery (hamstring), Carl Granderson (shoulder) and Ryan Ramczyk (non-injury related) were all limited

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the...
Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized

Latest News

Titans host Saints
By the Numbers: Odd stats heading into week 10
Tennessee is riding a 5-game winning streak. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Saints open as 2.5-point underdogs to the Titans
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before an NFL football game...
REPORT: OBJ prioritizing Packers, postseason contenders
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against...
Duncan: The Saints need to make a run for Odell Beckham Jr.