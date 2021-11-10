Le Tournoi – Cajun Knights on Horseback

VILLE PLATTE, La. (WVUE) - Le Tournoi is a unique competition that you will only find at one place in the country. Once a year, Cajun “Knights” on horseback race around a quarter-mile track in Ville Platte, Louisiana, as they try to spear seven small metal rings.

The seven rings represent the seven enemies of cotton. Cotton farming is important to the economy of this rural Evangeline Parish town. Those seven enemies are drought, flood, the bollworm, boll weevil, rayon, nylon and silk. Twenty riders compete in three rounds, trying to collect all seven rings in each round. Kent Guillory was the first rider to snatch all 21 rings. He did it and won the championship 20 years ago. Guillory says it requires, “good hand-eye coordination and you better have a good horse.”

To read more, please visit the Heart of Louisiana website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.