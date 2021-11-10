BBB Accredited Business
Man impersonating police officer arrested for alleged rape of teen

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man who allegedly impersonated a police officer then raped a teenage girl.

According to EBRSO, Jason Allen Miller, 53, of Covington pulled over a 17-year-old female walking in the Gardere area. According to authorities, the incident took place Nov. 7. Miller reportedly showed a badge and said he was investigating narcotics, placed the victim under arrest and put her in backseat of his truck.

He then went to nearby park and allegedly raped her, according to a spokesman with EBRSO.

Miller is facing several charges including first degree rape, false imprisonment and false impersonation of a police officer.

“Our detectives have been working around the clock to identify and locate the suspect in this heinous crime,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “We are asking anyone with further information concerning this incident or other similar incidents to please contact law enforcement immediately.”

