BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘My husband died, I did not’; Edwin Edwards’ widow responds to critics who say she isn’t grieving enough

The image Trina Edwards, 43, is defending apparently is of her and a friend posing in front of...
The image Trina Edwards, 43, is defending apparently is of her and a friend posing in front of a bathroom mirror during a night out partying.(Trina Scott Edwards)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Trina Scott Edwards, the widow of the late Gov. Edwin Edwards, is defending a selfie she posted online that was turned into a meme suggesting that she hasn’t grieved over the loss of her husband enough.

Edwards passed away at age 94 in July.

The image Trina, 43, is defending apparently is of her and a friend posing in front of a bathroom mirror during a night out partying.

The meme caption reads, “Poor EWE his ‘grieving’ widow is out partying taking bathroom selfies…wow keep it classy TE.”

I cropped the name because as generous as I am, I’m not going to help them get likes or followers. I would like to say...

Posted by Trina Scott Edwards on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Trina took to her own social media account to address the criticism.

“I cropped the name because as generous as I am, I’m not going to help them get likes or followers,” Trina said. “I would like to say that my husband died, I did not.”

The former governor’s wife said that continuing to live her life does not mean that she isn’t still grieving Edwards’ death and that life should be a celebration of the time people share on Earth, noting that her late husband had a unique way of celebrating life himself.

“EWE lived his best life and we should all do the same,” she said. “Feel free to drop me a bathroom selfie, you beautiful, beautiful humans.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the...
Fatal stabbing victim identified as mother of five; daughter hospitalized
Tashonty Toney, 32, received a 91-year sentence after pleading guilty to striking nine cyclists...
Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019

Latest News

Police found the man, who had suffered multiple stab wounds in the torso area, at the...
Covington man in ‘stable’ condition following stabbing, police say
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said one person was killed and 'multiple' others...
1 dead, ‘multiple’ victims wounded Tuesday night in St. Charles Parish shooting
New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that tore through a Bywater home in the 4000...
Two-alarm blaze damages Royal Street house in Bywater
Bywater Navy Base future
Blighted Bywater Naval Base could see new purpose soon