18-year-old arrested for rape targeted victims through social media, St. Tammany Sheriff says

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - An 18-year-old from Covington was arrested for rape, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“It is utterly appalling that this suspect preyed on young children using Snapchat and mutual acquaintances,” When this happens in our community, those committing such heinous acts will be apprehended and charged accordingly,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Please be vigilant and if you have young children using social media, carefully monitor their content to protect them from being victimized.”

Ryheim Ross was arrested on Nov. 3 following an investigation into the sexual assault of an 11-year-old. Detectives have identified three victims ranging in age from 11 to 13 that were targeted through mutual acquaintances and social media applications such as Snapchat.

The sheriff’s office said that this is the third time Ross has been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for related crimes. He was arrested in February on one count of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years of age.

During the first investigation back in February, detectives learned of two more possible victims, aged 12 and 13 at the time.

Ross was booked a second time in March on one count of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years of age. He was booked a third time on Nov. 3 for first-degree rape in connection to the 13-year-old victim.

While interviewing witnesses during their investigation, detectives also uncovered evidence that led to Ross being booked on one count of domestic abuse battery that occurred in March 2021 in connection with injuries he caused to his live-in adult girlfriend.

Given the nature of the crimes and the fact that Ross was targeting his victims via mutual acquaintances and thru social media, detectives have reason to believe there may possibly be more victims out there. If you, your child or someone you know may be a victim of Ross, please call Sergeant Ryan Suhre at (985) 726-7839.

