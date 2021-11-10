Six compete to represent the lower 9th ward and New Orleans on the city council

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six candidates want to represent the Lower 9th Ward and the sprawling area of the city called New Orleans. Voters will make their choice on Saturday.

City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen is seeking re-election as the District E councilman.

She says she has kept her promises to voters and has more work to do.

“I promised to address commercial blighted properties and we did that. The caveman hotel that is right beneath the high-rise is under renovation, the Lake Forest Senior Manor that’s been sitting since Katrina under renovation, prepared to reopen next year,” said Nguyen. “We were able to open the first family entertainment center Optimist Entertainment right off of Lake Forest, we were able to bring in the Fresh Market off of St. Claude in the Lower 9.”

Five others think they are better suited to represent District E.

Former state Rep. John Bagneris is vying for the seat.

“I want to be the councilman for District ‘E’ because I know the problems. I have the solutions. If you don’t vote for me, you’re in trouble. New Orleans East is unique in its place because its the last frontier for New Orleans to spread out,” said Bagneris.

Mental Health professional and educator whose father Sherman Copelin served in the legislature for years is also a candidate.

“I born and raised [here], so I have a compassion, I have a passion for District E, I have concerns about District E,” said Copelin.

Longtime lower 9th ward community activist Vanessa Gueringer Johnson says it is the right time for her to serve her community on the city council.

“I’m retired, I can give 100% of my passion, my energy, my drive to bring us to where we need to because the rest of the city has moved on since Hurricane Katrina. We still, we’re still living the nightmare,” said Gueringer Johnson.

Educator and Baptist minister Aaron Miller says he is not a politician but wants to help his community by serving on the council.

“I believe I have that gift to be able to unify the community because within the community it seems like the trust has been severed,” Miller stated.

And former New Orleans city councilman Oliver Thomas is seeking to return to the council dais as the representative for District E. He says he grew up in the lower 9th Ward and he now lives in New Orleans East.

“Experience, zoning, budgeting, land-use matters. I think what this district needs, the article headline man, over 30 years ago about blacks on the move up in New Orleans East. And I think I can use my experience and my relationships to get back to that,” said Thomas.

Quality of life issues including crime and economic development are priorities for each candidate.

“Blight is a direct correlation to crime, if we don’t address all of these lots and these blighted structures that should have been torn down 16 years ago, then the criminal element is going to continue to set up shop in our neighborhood,” said Gueringer Johnson.

Bagneris said, “My laser focus economic development. We all know crime is bad, we’ve got to do something about the crime, but my focus is economic development.”

Nguyen says as a current council member she is already working to tame crime in District E.

“I’ve already approved and funding 48 additional crime cameras in District E, we are approving license plate readers that’s going to be very helpful for our police officers to detect those cars that are being used in criminal activities,” said Nguyen.

Thomas said crime must be addressed and he will work to do so.

“Public safety man, if you can’t be safe, you can’t be anything, it’s alarming, the Metropolitan Crime Commission and the Foundation Report, Jeff Asher’s report about the trends in crime, we have to stop that, we have to mitigate it, We have to make that go away,” said Thomas.

Miller said more programs are needed for kids.

“We have to be mindful to have more opportunities and more mentoring programs,” Miller stated.

Copelin said unifying the community would

“Crime, blight, and of course the infrastructure would include the economic development. The quick fix for the blight is we the village, I’m strong on the village, meaning we help one another,” said Copelin. “Long-term it’s for me the councilperson to build a relationship with Code Enforcement to make sure we enforce these codes.”

They all support redeveloping the old Six Flags site in New Orleans East.

“We want to make sure that whatever we put there is for the long term because we’ve been the forgotten district for a long time,” Copelin stated.

“I’d like to use my experience and my relationships to make sure that this happens,” said Thomas.

It gives us what we need for our kids,” said Bagneris.

“Wanting to make sure moving into my second term is to continue improving the quality of life for our citizens and our residents in District E, addressing overgrown lots and blighted property, making sure Six Flag’s property gets back into commerce and more importantly Lincoln Beach,” said Nguyen.

Gueringer Johnson believes the site once redeveloped will provide much-needed jobs.

“Absolutely, it’s going to be a catalyst for jobs,” Gueringer Johnson said.

Miller says for too long the venue has been shuttered.

“Sixteen years is just too long, was too long,” said Miller.

Thomas who served time in federal prison after pleading guilty to a bribery charge says the subject does not come up with the voters to whom he speaks.

“You guys talk about that, the voters don’t. That’s the interesting thing about it and I understand the role of the press these days,” said Thomas.

